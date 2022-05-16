Woodstock Police investigate discovery of a body Saturday

Woodstock police investigating following the discovery of a body in the St John River over the weekend.

In a social media post Saturday Chief Gary Forward said a 9-1-1 call came in just after 2:30 pm.

The body was located near Bulls Creek.

RCMP West District, Woodstock Police Force, Woodstock Fire Department, and New Brunswick Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The body has yet to be positively identified. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.