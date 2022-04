The Woodstock Police Force is investigating a suspicious fire in the town earlier this month.

Officers responded around 3:40 a.m., April 10th, to a report of a motorcycle fire in a driveway on Park Street.

Police say the fire appears to be suspicious in nature, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).