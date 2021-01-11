Woodstock Police investigating after stolen truck found burned in Bulls Creek

The Woodstock Police Force is investigating after a truck stolen from a Woodstock business was found burned on New Year's Eve.

Investigators say a 2010 red, GMC Sierra truck was stolen from Cummins Contracting on Upper Main Street late in the evening on December 18th.

Police say the truck was located burned in the Bulls Creek area of Lower Woodstock on December 31st.

Anyone with information on the vehicle theft is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).