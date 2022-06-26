Woodstock Police investigating skateboard theft

Woodstock Police are investigating after a skateboard was stolen from a business in the community.

Officers responded Tuesday to a report that someone broke a window of Solstice Supply and Design at 616 Main Street and stole a California Dusters 34" Predator Long Board.

Investigators say the board has a floral pattern, with gold trucks and green wheels, as well as a bottle opener that's embedded on the bottom sheet.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).