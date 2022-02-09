Woodstock Police investigating theft of catalytic converter

The Woodstock Police Force is investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the community on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred outside Carleton Mall on Connell Street, but did not provide a timeframe for the theft, or any information on the vehicle that was affected.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).