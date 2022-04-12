Woodstock Police issue advisory for Tuesday Apr 12, 2022

Media Release

April 11, 2022

Woodstock Police Force

Please note that on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, our community will see members of Woodstock Police Force, Woodstock Fire Department, NB Public Safety, and COJO Diving in the area of the town bridge, the town train bridge, and along several inlets of the St. John River between the Farmer’s Market and the Woodstock Marina.

Shea McKay was reported missing to Woodstock Police Force on Friday, April 8th, 2022 and has not yet been located. These agencies will be present for the purpose of exploring due diligence in related to this missing person investigation.

Woodstock Police Force is asking the following from our community:

1. Please refrain from being in/around the area of the downtown train bridge, nearby walking trails, and any cordoned off areas marked by first responders. The Meduxnekeag and St. John (Wolastoq) rivers are dangerous with spring flooding, rising waters, and ice movement. It is important that COJO Diving staff and first responders are able to provide their full attention to their surroundings for everyone’s safety.

2. We also respectfully ask that citizens do not post photos or videos of the operation on social media or engage in online comments out of respect for those close to this matter.

The Woodstock Police Force will provide further information when the operation is complete.

Any information related to this missing person investigation can be made to Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Chief Gary Forward

Woodstock Police Force