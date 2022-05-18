Woodstock Police respond to 'possible public safety threat' on Tuesday morning

A potential threat to public safety forced Woodstock Police to cordon off part of the downtown area for more than 90 minutes on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were notified of the threat involving the Bicentennial Building on King Street at around 8:50 a.m., and the building was evacuated.

In a Facebook post around 9:37 a.m., the public was asked to avoid the area of of Carleton Street, Queen Street and King Street as police, the Woodstock Fire Department and Town of Woodstock Public Works responded to "an ongoing situation".

At around 10:25 a.m., police said they had cleared the scene, and a subsequent media release Tuesday afternoon said the threat was unfounded.