Woodstock Police search for missing 22-year old man

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate 22-year old "Shea" McKay.

Police say McKay was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and was reported missing on Friday morning.

He stands around 5'11" tall, and has a slim build with long brown hair that is often worn up, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators say McKay has familiar ties to the Glassville and Florenceville area, as well as Saint John.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of "Shea" McKay is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.