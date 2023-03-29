Woodstock Police search for missing 40-year old woman

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help locating 40-year old Fontaine Suzzanne McDonald.

Police say McDonald, who is also known as Fontaine Stuckless, was last seen on or about Saturday, and was reported missing on Saturday.

She is described as standing 5'10" tall, with brown eyes and blond/brown hair.

Investigators say they would like to fund McDonald (Stuckless) to confirm her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).