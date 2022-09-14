Woodstock Police search for stolen side-by-side

Woodstock Police are investigating after an off-road vehicle was stolen in the community over the weekend.

Police say the Red 2012 Kawasaki side-by-side was stolen from a storage locker on Poplar Street at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the vehicle had NB license plate XV2 972 attached when it was taken.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).