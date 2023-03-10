Woodstock Police search for stolen snowmobile

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help locating a snowmobile that was stolen in the community earlier this week.

In a media release, police say they responded to a local hotel at around 12:52 a.m., Thursday, for a report of a snowmobile theft.

Investigators say the missing 2021 Polaris Switchback 850 is red with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).