Woodstock Police seek rightful owner of ladder

Woodstock Police are attempting to find the rightful owner of a ladder found abandoned on a property last Saturday.

Officers responded on the morning of March 25th to a found property complaint on Chapel Street.

Investigators say the residents found a 20-foot ladder that did not belong to them on their property.

Police say they believe the ladder was stolen, but it is currently unknown from where, and it has paint markings and features which may make it identifiable by the rightful owner.

Anyone with information on the theft, or who believes the ladder is theirs, is asked to contact Woodstock Police at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).