Woodstock Police to hold 'safety tips' session Thursday
The Woodstock Police Force will host a "safety tips" session for parents and young persons on Thursday.
Police say a number of town staff and police officers will be on hand to discuss how children in the community can stay safe.
The drop-in session is set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ayr Centre.
Woodstock Police have provided the following tips to stay safe while out in the community:
- Carry a mobile phone and call 911 immediately anytime you feel your safety is in jeopardy.
- Please walk with a friend or friends at all times, especially at night.
- If walking at night, please stay on main streets near well-lighted areas.
- Arrange to be picked-up by family or friends, where and when possible.
- Let your family and/or friends know where you will be and what time you will be home.
- Parents may add a locator app (e.g. iSharing: GPS) to their mobile phones that tracks your child's whereabouts.
- Youths may use their mobile phone to record any incident. The action may also deter offenders who do not want to be recorded.
- If approached near residences, run to a nearby house or store to seek temporary protection and call police.
- Please report any incident and details to your local police as soon as possible.
- Parents and young persons alike are encouraged to limit posts related to personal information and schedules on social media.
- Don't wear head-phones when walking so that you can "hear" what is happening around and behind you.
- Wear reflective clothing or shoes when walking at night.
- Parents may inquire as to where their children may be and who they are spending time with.
- Posting and/or sharing misinformation unnecessarily delays police investigations into factual matters.