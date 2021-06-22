Woodstock Police to hold 'safety tips' session Thursday

The Woodstock Police Force will host a "safety tips" session for parents and young persons on Thursday.

Police say a number of town staff and police officers will be on hand to discuss how children in the community can stay safe.

The drop-in session is set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ayr Centre.

Woodstock Police have provided the following tips to stay safe while out in the community: