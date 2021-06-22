iHeartRadio
Woodstock Police to hold 'safety tips' session Thursday

Woodstock Police

The Woodstock Police Force will host a "safety tips" session for parents and young persons on Thursday.

Police say a number of town staff and police officers will be on hand to discuss how children in the community can stay safe.

The drop-in session is set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ayr Centre.

Woodstock Police have provided the following tips to stay safe while out in the community:

  1. Carry a mobile phone and call 911 immediately anytime you feel your safety is in jeopardy.
  2. Please walk with a friend or friends at all times, especially at night. 
  3. If walking at night, please stay on main streets near well-lighted areas.
  4. Arrange to be picked-up by family or friends, where and when possible.
  5. Let your family and/or friends know where you will be and what time you will be home.
  6. Parents may add a locator app (e.g. iSharing: GPS) to their mobile phones that tracks your child's whereabouts.
  7. Youths may use their mobile phone to record any incident. The action may also deter offenders who do not want to be recorded.
  8. If approached near residences, run to a nearby house or store to seek temporary protection and call police.
  9. Please report any incident and details to your local police as soon as possible.
  10. Parents and young persons alike are encouraged to limit posts related to personal information and schedules on social media.
  11. Don't wear head-phones when walking so that you can "hear" what is happening around and behind you.
  12. Wear reflective clothing or shoes when walking at night.
  13. Parents may inquire as to where their children may be and who they are spending time with.
  14. Posting and/or sharing misinformation unnecessarily delays police investigations into factual matters.   

