Woodstock Police update on theft, suspicious person investigation

Woodstock Police investigating following a report of a suspicious person and theft.

On July 5, Woodstock Police Force responded to a suspicious person and theft complaint to a business on Connell Road, Woodstock, NB.

Officers attended, arresting one person on scene. Due to subsequent information received, an involved vehicle was intercepted and stopped by officers, with two additional persons being arrested, along with a rental SUV and cube van both from Quebec being seized.

On July 7, 2022, Woodstock Police Force obtained a search warrant, which was executed on the rental SUV and cube van.

The contents revealed approximately $46,000 in stolen tools, $17,000 in stolen perfume and cologne, and $15,000 in stolen electronics (approximately $78,000 in recovered stolen goods).

The persons arrested were believed to be involved in a rash of large scale thefts of tools, perfume/cologne, and electronics from hardware stores and drugstores between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in early July 2022.

The three persons arrested remain in custody. Currently, criminal charges have been laid by Fredericton Police Force with further charges pending by other police agencies in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The investigation is ongoing.