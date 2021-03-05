Northern Carleton Civic Centre expansion to receive $5.5 million infrastructure funding

An announcement this morning by Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, that the Government of Canada will invest 5.512 million dollars to expand the Northern Carleton Civic Centre.

The McCain foundation as well as individual McCain family members and town of Florenceville Bristol and the community at large will fund an additional 3.675 million for the project.

The Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton-Victoria noted The construction project will add meeting space, a community gymnasium space, a gymnastics area, indoor walking track and community multipurpose room as other gathering and recreation spaces to the massive expansion for the Civic Centre.

Mayor Carl Kurtis expressed that the new facility will make the Florenceville-Bristol area more attractive for new residents and potentially businesses.

Construction on the expanded complex is expected to be completed mid-2022 with a grand opening by early fall.