Town of Woodstock issues boil water advisory Sunday

Due to a water main break, a Boil Order Advisory was issued for several streets in Woodstock late Sunday.

The advisory initially involved many street in the Lower Woodstock area, but was expanded to include many in the downtown and central areas of Woodstock.

The advisory states some residents may be temporarily without water as public works crews work to fix the issue.

At this time officials do not have an estimated time when the water will be restored and post updates as they become available.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.

The following recommendations should be followed until the advisory ends:

1. Water should be brought to a boil for 1 minute.

2. Any water to be ingested (for example: brushing teeth, making ice, water used in making coffee/tea or juice, and washing raw vegetables) should be boiled.

3. People whose immune system is compromised should pay particular attention to the use of a safe source of drinking water. Water which has been properly boiled is considered a safe source.

4. It is safe for people to take showers, bathe and use swimming pools.

5. It is safe to wash dishes in hot water and soap, then air dry or use a dishwasher.

In addition to these safety recommendations, we also recommend that your hot water tank is shut off, while experiencing a loss of water, in order to protect the elements.

The complete list of streets affected as well as a map is available here -- https://town.woodstock.nb.ca/p/local-news/67849788-4d01-46ad-a78f-adc574f12a3f.html?fbclid=IwAR1DsOeOhW7ZJtDpsNX3Q0jRlkRbCWklqQAyD6QUxeZ-G19lDsyu-ystlLM