Woodstock Police investigate break, enter and theft

Woodstock Police investigating a break, enter and theft over the weekend.

Police say on January 16, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, a break, enter and theft occurred at 129 Jones Street, in Woodstock.

Approximately $4000 worth of tools were stolen from multiple contractors doing work in the building.

Tools include but are not limited to, track saws, jig saws, impact drills and sanders.

A brand new mini split heat pump was also taken.

Police asking anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.