Woodstock Police Respond to Mischief Complaint

Woodstock Police looking for information following a mischief complaint .

On January 14,police responded to a Mischief complaint at St. Gertrude's Church at 111 Union St.

It is believed that sometime between the overnight hours of Jan 13, 2021 from 15:30 hrs to 11:45 hrs on Jan 14, 2021, someone painted graffiti on several sides of the St. Gertude's Church.

Painted in red paint was an upside down cross and #QT along with another symbol or diagram. Anyone with information about this mischief is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 325-4601 or Crime Stoppers.