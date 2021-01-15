Woodstock Police Warn of Scam

Woodstock police warning of another scam making the rounds.

Last October some of the local banks were getting complaints from their clients that withdrawals were being made from their bank accounts under the name of "Doordash".

These appeared to be from the food delivery service with the same name.

"Skip The Dishes" is another food delivery service that has been used in parts of NB.

Somehow, unknown persons were gaining access many times to these accounts through the "Visa" debit accounts and ordering meals through this business.

Recently these frauds have once again resurfaced.

Police say to watch activity on your bank account, and if you notice fraudulent activity on your account please contact your bank and police.