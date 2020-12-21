Film Review - Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

If you’re a sucker for rom-com’s, especially ones set in a beautiful old country, Wild Mountain Time is right up your alley! We follow the story of two childhood friends Rosemary (Emily Blunt) and Anthony (Jamie Dornan) who live on farms next to each other in beautiful Ireland. Right off the bat the scenery is just breath taking. It’s the perfect backdrop to this story of unrequited love. Ever since she was a child, Rosemary has been smitten by Anthony, but he doesn’t seem to realize that the girl next door is so taken with him. It’s so sweet seeing the awkward interactions between the two leads as children and as adults. It seems everyone is hoping that Rosemary and Anthony will end up together, even Anthony’s father, Tony Reilly (Christopher Walken) whose health is failing and he wants to see his son happily married before he passes away. To put a fire under his son’s butt he threatens to leave the Reilly farm to his American nephew Adam (John Hamm). This really puts a strain on their father-son relationship but is it enough to make Anthony take a wife?

When Adam comes from America to visit his uncle and cousin he’s introduced to Rosemary. There definitely seems to be a potential spark between Adam and Rosemary. Anthony once again seems to be oblivious that he might lose the chance to be with Rosemary. The inner turmoil that Anthony exudes is fascinating. He’s such a sweet sensitive soul but why is this young man so reluctant to fall in love? You get a sense that maybe he feels he’s not good enough for her, regardless of her affections for him.

What will it take to bring these two, who seem to be perfect for each other, together at last? Will it be tragedy or the marital intention of a handsome American cousin to make Anthony realize that Rosemary is the girl he’s destined to be with?

Maybe love just needs a little nudge. Or in the case of Anthony Reilly, a huge metaphorical push off the cliff, for him to finally open his eyes and his heart to Rosemary.

Wild Mountain Thyme is available on digital and on-demand Dec 22.