10 new cases of COVID-19, three people in intensive care

Renfrew County reported ten new cases of COVID-19 on Easter Monday as active cases jumped nine in the area.

One person also recovered, according to Monday’s data, pushing active cases up to 28 in the area. Three of the four people being treated in area hospitals are in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 5,979 new cases Monday, which included 2,938 and 3,041 from Easter Sunday, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the province. There are almost 500 people in intensive care units across the province being treated, while 1,200 people in total are hospitalized.

Another 22 virus-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 7,450 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.