10 people now in hospital with COVID-19, public warned of exposures in Brockville, Kemptville

Ten people are now being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The 10 patients include four people being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and two who are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

As of Monday morning, there were 103 active cases of the virus in the Tri-County area after 23 new cases were reported on Friday.

New case data from Friday at 4 p.m. until Monday morning is expected to be released on Monday.

The Health Unit is warning residents about possible exposures in both Brockville and Kemptville over the past two weeks; Those who visited Brockville's Wal-Mart between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 7 are being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they develop. The Health Unit is asking the same of those who visited Shoeless Joe's Sports Bar and Grill in Kemptville on April 2 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ontario reported a record 4,456 new cases on Sunday while 605 people are being treated in ICU's across the province, the highest at any point during the pandemic, and almost 300 more patients than when officials said hospitals would hit capacity.

21 more deaths from the virus were also reported province-wide on Sunday.