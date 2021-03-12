11 new COVID-19 cases, new restrictions could come as soon as Friday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, more restrictions could be in store for the area as early as Friday.

Eleven new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday and while ten people recovered as well, there are still 66 active cases in the Tri-County area.

The good news, no one is being treated in hospital, but the bad news is the recent spike in cases has put the area's infection rate above the threshold for more provincial restrictions.

The area currently sits in the green zone of the province's colour-coded restriction framework but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paula Stewart said earlier in the week she expected the area to move to the yellow prevent or orange restrict levels as early as Friday.

Businesses are bracing for potential restrictions in the area and Dave Annable of Ontario Approved Professionals in Brockville said while it wouldn't be disruptive as a full lockdown for area businesses, it would be felt by the small business community.

"It's mostly restrictions to the dining, I think as far as small businesses go, they can still start getting back into the norm as they should be up until now and progressing forward in a positive manner to get some income going and to let the general public know we're there and need some support," Annable said.

He also called for residents to continue to follow public health advice to not only keep the community safe but to support local businesses and allow them to keep their doors open.