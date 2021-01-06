12 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston on Tuesday

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health.

The Health Unit reported one travel-related case, six from close contacts and said five remain under investigation through contact tracing.

(1) 12 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA on Tuesday, January 5, 2021: Male 20s, travel related. Female 20s, close contact. Female under 10, close contact. Female 30s, close contact. Male 40s, under investigation. Male under 10, close contact. Male 50s, close contact... pic.twitter.com/cxw5WDnOoB — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) January 5, 2021

Four people also recovered from the virus on Tuesday, pushing the area's active cases up to 53 with one patient currently in hospital.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Kingston's Chief Medical Officer of Health called the new cases "disconcerting" in an update Tuesday, but said most the new cases were the result of testing residents that had already come into close contact with another related case.

He said the risk in Kingston remained low compared to hotspots like Toronto, Peel and York Region, along with Windsor-Essex.

Moore urged residents who exhibit symptoms or come into contact with a positive case to continue to get tested, as he said the area's high test rate has helped keep case counts low.

Ontario reported 3,128 new cases on Tuesday and 51 new deaths from the virus, with 22 deaths involving long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations continue to rise across Ontario, with 1,347 hospitalized with the province including 325 in intensive care. 245 people are also on ventilators in hospital, according to provincial data.

The province announced on Tuesday that all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21. The province also said it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario's Indigenous communities later in the week.