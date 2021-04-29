12 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, U.K. variant now dominant strain

12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday but active cases still decreased as 19 people recovered from the virus.

The new cases and recoveries push active cases down to 76 in KFL&A, as active cases continue to slowly trend lower, but 11 more variant cases have also been identified.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A said in a video update Wednesday that the U.K. variant, also known as the B.1.1.7 variant, is the dominant strain of the virus in the region right now, driving the third wave of the pandemic.

Despite cases trending down, Moore is asking residents continue to be cautious to avoid spreading the more contagious variants within the community.

"We're having trouble getting our case counts down, just because this virus is so aggressive," Moore said.

Please, try to limit your travel, stay within your household, maintain your masking and hand hygiene, and I think we'll be able to control this and limit its spread within KFL&A but every time you leave our region, the risk goes up."

Two patients remain in area hospitals being treated for the virus, both in intensive care and one breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Patients from other parts of the province continue to be transferred to the Kingston area as hospital capacity has suffered across the province; 2,281 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, including 877 people being treated in intensive care.

Ontario reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, slightly lower than numbers seen last week and the seventh straight day below 4,000.

24 more deaths were also linked to the virus on Wednesday.



The head of Ontario Health, the public agency that oversees the province's health care system, said while cases appear to be declining, intensive care units are still experiencing serious capacity issues.

"You have to see the case counts come down first and then we will see the impact in the ICUs, in hospitalizations, and that timeline can be two to three weeks,'' the agency's CEO Matt Anderson said on Wednesday.

-With files from The Canadian Press