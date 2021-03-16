13 new cases of COVID-19, half of active cases now variants

As the Kingston-area deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases, more than half of the active cases in KFL&A are now variants of the virus.

13 new cases were reported on Monday that ranged from three children under 10 to two men in their 40's. Eight people also recovered from the virus but it pushed the number of active cases up to 32 in the area, with 18 now identified as 'variants of concern.'

None of the variants has been identified specifically and need to be tested further.

The Limestone District School Board reported one staff member tested positive at Land O'Lakes Public School in Mountain Grove. The staff member is in self-isolation and the school remains open for in-person learning. Another case was also reported at Winston Churchill Public School, the second in a week week, but the school remains open for in-person learning.

One cohort at Winston Churchill remains in self-isolation following last week's confirmed case and the school board said it's working with KFL&A Public Health to further quell the spread of the virus.

The Kingston-area has seen a spike in cases the past week, putting the area's rate of cases per 100,000 week at 13.6, close to the threshold for the province's 'yellow' zone of its colour-coded restriction framework.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, which covers the areas of Brockville, Prescott, Smiths Falls and Carleton Place, were placed in the 'yellow' zone on Monday because of a recent spike in cases in the area.

Ontario reported 1,268 new cases on Monday, its ninth straight day over 1,000 new infections, while nine more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

Provincial data shows over 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday.