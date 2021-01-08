13 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston 

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases jumped to 56.

Two people are now in the Intensive Care Unit in area hospitals with the virus, while six more people also recovered, according to data from the health unit. No deaths have been reported in the Kingston since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario as a whole reported a record high number of new cases and deaths on Thursday, with 89 new deaths reported along with the 3,519 new cases. 49 of the 89 deaths reported on Thursday were residents in long-term care homes.

Nine more Ontarians were hospitalized because of the virus on Thursday, as 1,472 people remain in hospital including 363 people in intensive care.

Given the rise in cases across the province, the Ford Government announced Thursday elementary school students would not return to in-school learning until Jan. 25, two weeks after the original return to school date for kids after Christmas break.