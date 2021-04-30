13 new COVID-19 cases, active cases up slightly

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday as active cases rose slightly.

There are now 67 active cases across the Tri-County area with three people being treated in hospital.

The hotspot in the region is Eastern Lanark with about half of the active cases centred in the area, while the Brockville-area is seeing its active cases decline.

Ontario reported 3,871 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase from the day before, but the seventh straight day below 4,000.

41 more deaths were also reported as Ontario passed the 8,000 death mark since the start of the pandemic. 8,029 Ontarians have died from the virus as of Thursday.

Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed across the province, with 2,248 people hospitalized with the virus and 884 in intensive care.

Despite the expansion of the province's vaccine rollout announced on Thursday, provincial health officials are urging residents to continue to follow public health measures.