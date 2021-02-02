14 centimetres of snow possible in Brockville-area, travel advisory in effect

Up to 14 centimetres of snow is possible by Wednesday morning in the Brockville-area as a winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the area.

Environment Canada said blowing snow throughout the day on Tuesday will make it difficult to travel, particularly Tuesday afternoon on Highway 401 from Brockville northeast to the Quebec border.

The snow is expected to taper off overnight with between seven and 14 centimetres possible by the time it ends.

Prescott, Gananoque, Mallorytown, Merrickville, Wolford, Kemptville, Westport and Charleston Lake are also under the advisory.