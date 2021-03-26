14 new cases of COVID-19, 28 recoveries

14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday but recoveries outpaced new cases for the first time in some time.

18 people recovered from the virus Thursday as it pushed active cases down to 126 in the region, as West Lanark County and the Eastern part of the United Counties and Leeds and Grenville reporting the highest number of cases, with 78 and 30 cases respectively.

Two people are being treated in hospital including one in the intensive care unit who is breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario reported 2,380 new cases on Thursday, the first day it recorded over 2,000 cases since Jan. 31, with variants becoming more apparent across the province. Officials estimate the variants are roughly half of new infections across the province.

Hospitalizations continue to be high across Ontario, with 893 people being treated in hospitals and over 300 in intensive care. 17 more deaths were also reported Thursday.

Data showed 79,446 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday's report, the highest one-day total since the vaccine rollout began.