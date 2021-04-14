14 new COVID-19 cases, infections continue at all-time high

14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday as active cases in the region remain at an all-time high.

There are now 136 active cases in KFL&A as of Wednesday morning with two of those patients being treated in hospital. One person remains in intensive care.

Ten variants of the virus were also identified in Tuesday's new cases, according to public health, as they are now the majority of cases in the region.

KFL&A Public Health is asking residents to stay home as much as possible for this month to avoid spreading the virus.

Prevent new COVID-19 outbreaks and stay home this spring break. Stay local, stay safe, save lives. #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/4RdOfWbdK1 — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) April 13, 2021

Ontario reported 3,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, slightly lower than Monday's numbers, while the infection rate hit the highest point in a year.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was at 10.3 per cent, the highest since last March when the province's testing capacity was no where near where it is today.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with over 1,800 people now in Ontario hospitals and 626 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said Monday the province will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.