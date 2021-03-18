15 new cases of COVID-19, three variants

15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Kingston on Wednesday as active cases continue to rise.

Two of the cases on Wednesday were linked to an outbreak at Queens University while three more variants of the virus were also discovered. The variants have not been identified and will need further testing.

The new cases pushes the number of actives in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington to 53, it's highest in several weeks, while no one is being treated for the virus in hospital.

The rise in cases has led to local restrictions on bars and restaurants and gatherings being extended until April 30.