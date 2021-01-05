16 charges laid by local OPP during Festive RIDE Campaign 

Both Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew OPP say they've conducted another successful Holiday RIDE Program that wrapped up on Jan. 2.

During the campaign, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP conducted 195 RIDE checks in its detachment area and laid impaired driving charges against ten drivers. Two people also received driver's license suspensions after they registered in the warn range on a Roadside Screening Device.

108 RIDE checks were performed in the Renfrew detachment area, with six drivers charged with impaired driving over 80mg or refused to comply with police. Seven roadside license suspensions were also issued.

Though the festive RIDE campaign has concluded and was successful, OPP said they are committed to making the areas roadways safe. RIDE programs will continue at any time throughout the day and night.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips