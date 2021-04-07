16 new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations double

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Tuesday as hospitalizations from the virus doubled.

Six people are now being treated in hospital for the virus, double from the previous day, with three of the patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. One of the patients is breathing with the help of a ventilator.

There are now 74 active cases in the Tri-County area, as Grenville has replaced Lanark County as the region's hot spot, with 31 active cases as of Wednesday morning. That's nine more than the day before.

Ontario reported 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with eight more deaths linked to the virus, as cases remain at concerning levels and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 1,161 people are hospitalized with the virus but that it could be higher, as about 10 per cent of hospitals didn't submit updated data on Tuesday. 510 of the patients are being treated in intensive care, an incredibly high number given health officials have said hospital capacity would be scarce at 350 people.

The provincial government said 76,199 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the previous day, while a total of 2,621,839 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.