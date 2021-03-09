16 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday while 15 people also recovered from the virus.

The total included case numbers from the weekend and moves that number of active cases to 53 in the Tri-County area, up one from the previous update. 37 of the active cases are in Lanark East, where an emergency order was issued last week to curb gatherings and put new restrictions on bars and restaurants in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith.

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.

Ontario reported its highest case count in over a month on Monday, with 1,631 cases and ten new deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 21, 882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday, as 273,676 people in the province are now fully vaccinated.