16-year-old faces drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop 

A youth faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop led to her arrest on an outstanding warrant.

Brockville Police said the 16-year-old was a passenger in a car pulled over for a routine traffic stop on Stewart Boulevard late Friday night, which was being driven by a 44-year-old man.

The teen girl was arrested on an outstanding warrant but police said a search turned up a switch blade, a large quantity of cannabis, psilocybin, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The youth has been charged with possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.