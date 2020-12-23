18-year-old charged after Pembroke hit-and-run crash 

An 18-year-old has been charged after a crash in Pembroke last week where a car had left the scene.

Police said Dec. 13 that a vehicle had been turning left from Paul Martin Drive onto Townline Road when it veered off the road and struck a road sign and a construction fence before it fled the scene.

On Thursday, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said an unnamed 18-year-old had been charged with careless driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to report damage to property on a highway.

Police reminded drivers they have the responsibility to report collisions involving injuries, damage over $2000 or damage to highway property like signs and fencing.