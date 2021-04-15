19 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston

19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday as active cases slightly dipped.

22 people recovered on Wednesday, moving active cases to 133 but two people remain in hospital. One person is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Three more variants of concern were also identified among the 19 new cases, as officials continue to urge residents to follow public health advice to protect themselves and the community from the more contagious variants, which are pushing cases and hospitalizations higher across the province.

If you spend time outdoors and unmasked at work, be sure to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) before going back inside. If you are unable stay apart outdoors, wear PPE to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/F2atEtjyvv — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) April 14, 2021

Ontario reported over 4,000 new cases of the virus on Wednesday as high cases and hospitalizations continue in many parts of the province. Over 1,870 people are being treated in provincial hospitals and 642 in intensive care. The number of patients in ICU's have been steadily rising for the past seven days as the province has tried to shore up hospital capacity.

28 more people also died Wednesday, moving the provincial death toll to 7,610.