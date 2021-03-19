19 new cases of COVID-19, new restrictions likely

Kingston's top doctor said more COVID-19 restrictions are likely in the coming days after a recent spike in new cases.

19 new cases were reported on Thursday as active cases rode to 69 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, the highest level in several weeks. The average case count has now moved past the 24.9 per 100,000 threshold of the 'yellow protect' zone of the province's colour-coded restriction framework.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A, said during an update Thursday the area had "accelerated" to past the yellow threshold and he expected the area to be downgraded from green in the coming days.

A move to the yellow could be announced by the province as early as Friday and would include more restrictions on bars and restaurants, with alcohol not able to be served after 11 p.m. It would also limit gatherings both inside and outside.

On the positive side, Moore said the rise in cases has not affected the area's health-care system, as no one was being treated for the virus in any of the region's hospitals.

Six more variants of concern were also identified within the 19 new cases on Thursday.