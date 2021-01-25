There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday morning as updated data from the weekend is expected later in the day.

The Health Unit reported four new cases of the virus on Friday as cases counts have continued to dip in the area and across much of Eastern Ontario. One patient remains in hospital being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Thirteen of the 20 active cases are in Lanark County, accounting for the majority of the cases in the region, while there are no cases or outbreaks at any of the area's long-term care and retirement homes.

The province as a whole counted 50 more deaths linked to the virus on Sunday as it recorded 2,417 new cases, while over 1,400 people remain in Ontario hospitals. 5,803 people have now died from COVID-19 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario data showed that 4,427 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Saturday and Sunday, as delayed shipments from Pfizer are expected to slow down distribution for the next few weeks.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and the Kingston-area said it will be altering its vaccine plan based on supply and that vaccinations have temporarily halted until it gets a delivery of more shots. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit expects to run out of vaccines early this week, according to the Brockville Recorder and Times, and the rollout will be suspended until another shipment can be made to the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.