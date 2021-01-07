2020 Mayors Arts Awards to move online

Kingston's 2020 Mayor's Arts Awards are moving online this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of the annual awards will be announced on the City's YouTube channel during a live event scheduled for Jan. 18.

The annual awards recognize high artistic achievement and extraordinary contributions in and to the arts in the Kingston-area and normally, recipients would receive their certificates at the beginning of a City Council meeting.

The City said in a news release that awards "enhance the cultural vitality and civic identity of Kingston by increasing the profile and appreciation of the local art scene."

Danika Lochhead, Manager of Arts and Sector Development with the City said the awards are even more important than ever this year.

“The arts have the power to bring us together as a community and in this unprecedented time, it’s even more crucial to be supporting and celebrating our arts sector,” she said in a statement.

“The awards program is now in its fourth year and we’re so happy that we are able to continue to recognize individual artists, arts organizations, and arts supporters and volunteers and their contributions to the cultural vitality of Kingston.”

The virtual even on Jan. 18 will begin at 7 p.m.

