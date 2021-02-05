2021 Music and Arts Hall of Fame ceremony cancelled

The 2021 awards for The Brockville and Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame have been cancelled for a second straight year.

Organizer Lisa Leroux said the decision was made to cancel the celebration once again this year because of COVID-19.

"Again, for another year, we're putting it on hold," she said.

"We'll have to have a major celebration in 2022, that's for sure."

Leroux said the six people set to be honoured last year will be recognized at a future event and that their work and accomplishments are posted on the hall of fame's website.