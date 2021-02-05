iHeartRadio

2021 Music and Arts Hall of Fame ceremony cancelled

(The Brockville and Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame)

The 2021 awards for The Brockville and Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame have been cancelled for a second straight year. 

Organizer Lisa Leroux said the decision was made to cancel the celebration once again this year because of COVID-19. 

"Again, for another year, we're putting it on hold," she said. 

"We'll have to have a major celebration in 2022, that's for sure."

Leroux said the six people set to be honoured last year will be recognized at a future event and that their work and accomplishments are posted on the hall of fame's website. 

 