21 new cases of COVID-19, top doctor asks residents to stay home

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday with roughly half of the new cases being 'variants of concern'

There are now 76 active cases in the area and no one is being treated in area hospitals.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A, said particularly with the more variants spreading in the community, April could be a "deadly month," as he asked residents to continue to stay at home as much as possible.

"We went from 0 variants to 60 per cent of our samples in a very short time frame, in a few weeks; It's a very big risk to our community," Moore said, adding the variants of the virus have changed the pandemic as we know it.

He said follow public health protocols is the best way to keep the community safe.

Ontario reported 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with eight more deaths linked to the virus, as cases remain at concerning levels and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 1,161 people are hospitalized with the virus but that it could be higher, as about 10 per cent of hospitals didn't submit updated data on Tuesday. 510 of the patients are being treated in intensive care, an incredibly high number given health officials have said hospital capacity would be scarce at 350 people.

The provincial government said 76,199 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the previous day, while a total of 2,621,839 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.