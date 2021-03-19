21 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday as the virus continues to spread across the region.

The new cases push active cases to 99 in the area, still the highest at any point during the pandemic, with one patient being treated in hospital.

51 of the 99 active cases in the region are being reported in Western Lanark, the hot spot for the virus in the area, as new restrictions were placed on Smiths Falls and Perth earlier this week.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to follow public health guidelines to try and slow the spread within the community.