22 more local pharmacies added to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Nearly two-dozen more pharmacies in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark are offering COVID-19 vaccines to those over the age of 55.

The province has announced its expanded its pharmacy vaccine rollout and 22 more area pharmacies have been added to the list.

The pharmacies include four each in Brockville and Kemptville, three each in Perth and Smiths Falls, two in Carleton Place and one each in Almonte, Elgin, Merrickville, Portland, Seeley's Bay and Westport.

The pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to all adults over the age of 55 under the province's pharmacy rollout plan. Appointments can be made by contacting the pharmacies directly.

A full list of pharmacies can be found on the province's COVID-19 website.

