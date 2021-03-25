25 new cases of COVID-19, Grenville County sees uptick

25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday as cases continue to rise in the area.

There are 140 active cases in the Tri-County area as of Thursday morning and two people are being treated in hospital with the virus.

Grenville County has seen a spike in cases the past week with 30 of 140 active cases present within the area. It's the second highest behind Lanark County, where there are 92 active cases in both Eastern Lanark (14) and Western Lanark combined (78).

Ontario continued its string of high cases on Wednesday, reporting 1,571 new cases and 10 new deaths from the virus.

Hospitalizations are also a concern across the province as they've surged the past week; 893 people are being treated for the virus in provincial hospitals and that includes over 300 in intensive care.

The province reported that 72,451 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given out since its last update, the highest number administered in a single day so far.

