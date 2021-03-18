29 new COVID-19 cases, 'orange zone' restrictions on the horizon

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported its highest one day case total in several months on Wednesday as the area could be on the way to more restrictions later this week.

29 new cases were added Wednesday as the number of active cases rose to 94, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark said the explosion in cases the past week will likely mean the region will move into the 'orange-zone' of the province's colour-coded restriction framework as early as Friday.

"High probability that that's where will move," Stewart said Wednesday, adding it was a "high probability" the province would announce the move Friday with new restrictions effective as of Monday.

Stewart and the health unit once again asked residents on Wednesday to stop gathering in groups with those outside their household and to wear masks, protocols that are being flouted in the region and leading to a spike in cases, particularly in Lanark County.

"Those kind of group activities, we have to be really, really careful about them...and if you're someone who has chronic health problems where COVID could really be disastrous, really think twice about going out to those places," Stewart said.

She said new restrictions will have a "huge impact" on food establishments in the area and she asked business owners to be prepared.

"Please go to the Ministry [of Health]'s website and look at the regulation 364-20 and start to be prepared. It limits hours on food premises when alcohol can be served and so on, so be ready for that."

Most of the active cases in the area, 77 of the 94, are centred in Lanark County, with the latest data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit showing 51 cases in Lanark West, where an emergency order was issued by the health unit earlier this week because of a rise in cases. A similar order limiting gatherings and placing further restrictions on bars and restaurants was also issued for Lanark East earlier this month.

There is currently just one person being treated for the virus in hospital in the Tri-County area.