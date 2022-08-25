3 stolen vehicles recovered in one day on Highway 401

Three stolen vehicles were stopped and recovered in one day on Highway 401. Around 8:00 a.m. on August 23rd Ontario Provincial Police officers from Grenville and Leeds noticed a fast traveling pick-up truck heading Eastbound on the 401 passing Brockville. Officers were able to locate the vehicle as it continued past the Johnstown exit in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township. Police then conducted a rolling block to stop the pick-up truck. After investigating the car, officers arrested the driver.

Officers continued patrolling the Highway, and they were able to locate and identify two more vehicles that have been reported stolen. They then initiated two more rolling blocks to safely stop the vehicles. The drivers were then arrested.

All three drivers were female, their ages were 18, 19, and 23. The drivers were also all from Montreal.

Each driver was arrested and charged. They face 3 offenses all in relation to automotive theft. They include;

· Possessing Automobile Master Key

· Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000



No damage was reported to the vehicles. OPP notes that over the past several months' car theft has been on the rise. The three vehicles recovered on August 23rd make it a total of 5 stolen vehicles recovered within two weeks in the Grenville and Leeds area. Theives have specifically been targeting newer high-end pick-up trucks and SUV's. The surge has mostly been seen in the Greater Toronto area, but the effects have been felt across the province.

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Brockville court at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray