32 new COVID-19 cases, active cases down

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the Easter weekend but 42 people recovered from the virus, as active cases continue a slow decline in the area.

The 32 new cases include data from Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m., or three days worth of cases, as active cases have now dropped to 68, 10 fewer than the previous day.

Four people are being treated for the virus in hospital including three in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 5,979 new cases Monday, which included 2,938 and 3,041 from Easter Sunday, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the province. There are almost 500 people in intensive care units across the province being treated, while 1,200 people in total are hospitalized.

Another 22 virus-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 7,450 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.