34 new cases of COVID-19, nearly half variants of concern

Nearly three dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday and just under half were variants of the virus.

The 34 new cases were a total from Friday to Sunday but included 15 variants of concern that health officials have been watching closely. Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington said on Sunday they were now the majority of cases in the region as cases have begun to spike.

There are now 92 active cases in KFL&A and no one is being treated in hospital.

According to health unit data, seven cases have been linked to an outbreak at an unnamed retail store that was declared Saturday but the business has not been identified. 16 cases have been linked to an outbreak at Queen's University while seven cases have also been linked to an outbreak at Land O’Lakes Public School in Mountain Grove.

Given the rise in cases in the area, a class order remains in effect from Moore that includes a five-person limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings, while seating and dining restrictions remain in place at local bars and restaurants until at least April 30. Residents are being asked to respect the order or risk a fine, as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus in the region.

The neighbouring Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which covers Brockville, Prescott, Smiths Falls, Carleton Place and Kemptville, among other areas, reported 76 new cases of the virus on Monday as cases have exploded in the area. The region moved to the 'red zone' of the province's colour coded framework as of Monday.

The Health Unit said Monday it would have to temporarily pause some services to allow staff to continue with high-risk contact tracing and the local vaccine rollout.

The area has 139 active cases, the highest during the entire pandemic, while one person is being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.